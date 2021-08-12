Pennsylvania man charged with homicide after human head found in freezer

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man faces homicide charges after a human head was found in a freezer at his family’s home and a dismembered body was found in a bed.

Thirty-two-year-old Donald Meshey Jr. also faces counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

It wasn’t known Thursday if he’s retained an attorney.

Lancaster police went to the home Wednesday morning after a woman asked them to conduct a welfare check on a relative.

Authorities say Meshey showed officers the head and said later said he had stabbed a body in his father’s bedroom multiple times and then dismembered it.

