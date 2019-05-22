Pennsylvania man caught fishing for cats with baited hooks Copyright 2019 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NANTICOKE, Pa. (CNN Newsource) - A Pennsylvania man is facing aggravated animal cruelty charges for putting food on fishing hooks, then luring cats to bite.

Investigators say Kenny Rowles put meat on fishing lines and dangled it for cats from his porch.

One cat did bite and was seriously hurt. The animal had to have surgery to remove a fishing hook from his mouth.

Officials in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania say Rowles turned himself in Tuesday and confessed to the crime.