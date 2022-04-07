(WTRF) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly posted anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump.

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief.

The incident was captured on video. Glazewski can be heard yelling expletives and “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” pointing to anti-Biden stickers at the pump.

A gas station employee told authorities that Glazewski had sprayed the stickers with a substance to make the stickers harder to remove, charging documents obtained by Lancaster Online.

Glazewski was reportedly upset about the price of gas and President Joe Biden.

A police complaint said Glazewski had to be placed in the police vehicle by force.