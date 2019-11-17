Pennsylvania man arrested after admitting to killing woman in Las Vegas

He said after she was suffocated he left her there, but he hasn't been charged with homicide

BETHEL PARK, Pa (WKBN) — A man in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania was arrested after he admitted to killing a woman in Las Vegas.

The woman, Jaime Feden has not been seen since September.

John Chapman has been charged with her disappearance.

He says he drove Jamie to Las Vegas to look at homes, then to the desert for a photoshoot.

Chapman told police a detailed account of what happened. He said after she was suffocated he left her there, but he hasn’t been charged with homicide.

“Any kind of homicide charges that if it occurred in Nevada and if there was a body found out there would fall within their realm and they’d have to assume prosecution,” said Bethel Park Police Chief Timothy O’Connor.

Detectives in Las Vegas say they found a body, but it hasn’t been officially identified. However, it matches many of Jamie’s unique characteristics.