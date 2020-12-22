Pennsylvania man accused of casting dead mother’s ballot

Authorities say Bruce Bartman told investigators he had hoped to reelect Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Pennsylvania man is facing charges of unlawful voting and perjury after prosecutors say he illegally voted on behalf of a dead family member in the General Election.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said during a news conference Monday that 70-year-old Bruce Bartman, of Marple, voted in place of his dead mother.

Authorities say Bartman told investigators he had hoped to reelect Donald Trump.

Stollsteimer also said Bartman registered his dead mother-in-law to vote but did not obtain an absentee ballot for her.

Bartman is due in court for a preliminary hearing in January.