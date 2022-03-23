HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is reversing decisions from last year and says it won’t allow beer and wine licensees to sell edible products containing the marijuana extract CBD.

CBD is a nonintoxicating chemical compound, one of many chemicals found in cannabis.

Marketers say CBD can treat a range of ailments.

Wednesday’s decision to rescind approval was made at the request of the state Department of Agriculture.

A board spokesperson says the department told the liquor board that the sale of such consumable products is illegal in Pennsylvania.