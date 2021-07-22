Pennsylvania lawmakers start redistricting process with watchdogs on alert

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are beginning the redistricting process that has major implications for voters and who they will elect to Congress.

This happens every 10 years. Today, a house committee held the first in a series of public hearings about the map drawing process.

In the past, Pennsylvania has been criticized for having maps that are too gerrymandered, which means they heavily favor one party and don’t actually represent voters.

But this time, watchdogs say there’s more of a political balance and voters are more involved.

“The level of awareness, engagement, the ability because of technology’s advance for citizens to actually draw maps themselves is extraordinary. We’ve never seen that level of eyes on the process,” said David Thornburgh, an independent government reformer.

Pennsylvania is losing one of it’s congressional seats.

It will drop from 18 to 17 because it is growing more slowly than other states.