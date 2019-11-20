Pennsylvania lawmakers seek control over carbon cap, price

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, accompanied by state House Minority Leader Rep. Frank Dermody, right, D-Allegheny, and state Rep. Joe Markosek, left, D-Allegheny, discuss state budget negotiations at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature said Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, that […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to assert control over a key part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday introduced legislation to require their approval before Wolf could bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reports that House Speaker Mike Turzai told an oil and gas industry conference earlier this month that he would sue, likely in federal court.

Wolf, a Democrat, last month ordered his administration to start drafting regulations to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Wolf’s administration reports that 56 power plants, eight waste-coal burning facilities and four industrial facilities could fall under a cap.

