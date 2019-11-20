Pennsylvania lawmakers seek control over carbon cap, price

Pennsylvania

Wolf, a Democrat, last month ordered his administration to start drafting regulations to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to assert control over a key part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s effort to fight climate change in the nation’s fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled Legislature on Wednesday introduced legislation to require their approval before Wolf could bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and caps on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette also reports that House Speaker Mike Turzai told an oil and gas industry conference earlier this month that he would sue, likely in federal court.

Wolf’s administration reports that 56 power plants, eight waste-coal burning facilities and four industrial facilities could fall under a cap.

