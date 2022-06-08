HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians are experiencing inflation first-hand with gas hitting $5 a gallon and prices at the grocery store not letting up.

The Republican-led State House Policy Committee held the first of four hearings on Wednesday seeking relief for Pennsylvanians.

Committee Chair Rep. Martin Causer (R-CAMERON) says the hearings are a step toward finding the cause of inflation and “dive into the details.”

Causer said recommendations made during the hearing such as curbing spending and regulations are more than just Republican talking points.

“I think you would find Republicans and Democrats out there who would say that we as state government need to curb spending and also the over-regulation issue,” said Causer.

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged Tuesday that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than “transitory” when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. She added that she was hopeful it would soon be on the decline.

“I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now,” Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on the agency’s latest budget request. “I think that bringing inflation down should be our number one priority.”

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Department have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs — notably an 8.3% leap in consumer prices over the past year.

Dennis Owens will have more from the State Capitol tonight.