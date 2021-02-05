Pennsylvania lawmakers consider fast-track plan for abuse lawsuit window

It would give some victims of child sexual abuse a period in which to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal to amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to give some victims of child sexual abuse a period in which to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits is getting new life.

On Thursday, days after the Wolf administration disclosed it had failed to advertise it as required, a major backer of the proposal said he hoped to get it on the spring primary ballot through a rarely used emergency process allowed in the constitution.

The administration disclosed Monday that the Department of State had failed to advertise the amendment during the 2019-20 legislative session, when the amendment received the first of two rounds of approval in both chambers.