HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers get an automatic pay raise next week that pushes their salary to $106,000 a year. But that’s not the only taxpayer money they can receive.

There are also per diem and mileage reimbursements, which can give them tens of thousands of dollars more each year. abc27 spoke with a lawmaker from Erie whose mileage expenses are raising eyebrows. He insists it’s legal, but critics insist it’s questionable.

GPS app Waze says that it is 300 miles from Erie to the State Capitol and lawmakers say that it is a long drive.

“I think we’re as close or closer to the Middle Michigan Capitol than we are to Pennsylvania. People laugh and they’ll say, Do you represent Canada?” State Representative Pat Harkins (D-Erie) said.

Harkins has represented Erie since 2007 and is proud to say that he goes the extra mile.

“I’m very accessible. I try to be out at every and every event and I’m invited to speak at or attend,” Harkins said.

But Harkins charges by the mile for that constituent service.

A right-to-know request showed that from 2018 to the present, Harkins has gotten $154,686.97 in taxpayer-funded mileage reimbursements, including $30,530.64 in 2019.

Fellow Democrats Ryan Bizzarro and Bob Merski also represent Erie. In 2021, Merski’s mileage reimbursement was $6,731.16. Bizzaro’s reimbursements were $4,322.64 and Harkins had $23,224.66 in reimbursements.

Then in 2022, Merski had $5,784 in mileage reimbursements. Bizzarro had $5,958, and Harkins collected $26,113.75

A discrepancy Harkins said is due to increased travel as committee chairman and his 24/7 commitment.

Senator Dan Laughlin (R-Erie), who is also a committee chairman, billed no miles at all in his first four years. He now only charges for the trip to and from Harrisburg, unlike Harkins who bills in district miles.

“I picture these taxpayer dollars and so they’re coming right out of my wallet,” Laughlin said. That’s how I do it. I’m not saying that how other people do it is wrong. But, you know, they have to answer to their constituent.”

Laughlin didn’t point a finger. Government watchdog Eric Epstein did.

“There’s no way to justify this under any measurement at all. So if you look at what he billed taxpayers for, it was a king’s ransom,” Epstein said. “There’s no formula that says that you’re a better legislator because you billed taxpayers more. You know, that’s outrageous.”

But completely legal, Harkins said. A former UPS driver who has spent much of his life behind the wheel, he said he keeps mileage logs, follows the rules and the reimbursements are legit and fair.

“You know, I don’t want to be in a situation where I’m paying to go to work either,” Harkins said.

But Harkins is paid more than $103,000 in salary, which is more than twice the Erie average income. What does he say about skeptical constituents who think tens of thousands more in reimbursements are taking advantage?

“The average person would think that until you explain to them what you go through, what you do, how many years you’ve been there, and the dedication that I’ve had towards the position,” Harkins said.