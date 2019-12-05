Pennsylvania lawmaker charged with stealing from nonprofit

The non profits was set up to help the mentally ill and poor struggling with drug addiciton

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A state representative from Philadelphia is facing charges after prosecutors accused her of enriching herself by stealing money from a nonprofit organization she founded to serve the mentally ill and poor who were fighting addiction.

The charges were filed Wednesday by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office against Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell and include perjury and theft.

Shapiro says Johnson-Harrell personally spent more than $500,000 from the nonprofit. She says she disputes many of the allegations but plans to resign from the House by the end of December.