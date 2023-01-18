HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While announcing and signing an executive order removing the requirement of having a four-year college degree for thousands of state jobs in Pennsylvania, Govoner Josh Shapiro announced the launch of a new Pennsylvania employment website.

“My administration is going to be focused on creating opportunities every, single day,” Gov. Shapiro said. “Today, our administration launched a new website that allows Pennsylvanians to see nearly 550 positions that are currently open.”

Shapiro’s Administration stated that the website will focus on applicants’ skills-based backgrounds.

According to the governor, 92% of all commonwealth jobs — approximately 65,000 jobs — will now be open to Pennsylvanians regardless of whether they hold a college degree.

“I encourage every Pennsylvanian who wants to get off the sideline to get in the game to check it out, said Governor Shapiro. Lt. Governor Davis says the state government “should be a place where everyone has a chance to serve and succeed.”