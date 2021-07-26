Pennsylvania in Top 25 for best public school systems in America

(WJET) – According to a study from WalletHub, Pennsylvania has the 24th best school systems in America.

The personal finance site analyzed all 50 states plus the District of Columbia and rated the top-performing school systems based on 32 relevant metrics, such as math (Pennsylvania was 9th best) and reading (15th) test scores, percentage of licensed or certified public K-12 teachers (14th) and median ACT (8th) and SAT (27th) test scores.

Pennsylvania also ranked 8th in the U.S. in school spending, which, according to WalletHub, refers to “Total Current Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Day Schools per Student.”