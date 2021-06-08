Pennsylvania House votes to end governor’s pandemic disaster declaration

In this May 12, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at an event in Mechanicsburg, Pa. Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania’s primary election will determine the future of a governor’s authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday, May 18 will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. (AP Photo/Marc Levy)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A vote by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives makes the governor’s pandemic disaster emergency closer to ending.

The Republican-controlled House voted on party lines Tuesday to put a halt to the disaster declaration.

It goes to the Senate, where passage would be the last word.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has no role in the resolution.

State regulations that have been suspended or waived will be put back into effect, although that process in some cases may take months.

The resolution may affect Pennsylvanians’ ability to get additional food subsidies.