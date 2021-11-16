Pennsylvania House passes bill to allow permitless concealed gun carry

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit has been passed by a divided Pennsylvania House, but faces a veto threat from the governor.

The parties were split in the vote Tuesday, as occurred in the state Senate last week, with Republicans mostly supporting it and Democrats mostly opposed.

Supporters said getting concealed carry permits under current law can be subject to the whims of county sheriffs and that concealed carry permit holders can forget when their licenses expire and therefore unknowingly violate the law.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said he will veto the legislation.