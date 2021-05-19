Pennsylvania homeowner shoots at 5 intruders in home; 1 dead, 1 wounded

Pennsylvania

Police in Monroe County say the resident’s confrontation with the five intruders happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police say a man opened fire on a group of people who entered his eastern Pennsylvania home to rob him, killing one and seriously wounding another.

Police in Monroe County say the resident’s confrontation with the five intruders happened at about 5:45 p.m. Monday in the home near East Stroudsburg.

Police say a 23-year-old New Jersey man was killed in the shooting. His name wasn’t immediately released.

A 23-year-old Scranton man was wounded. The other three men fled but their identities are known, police said.

The 26-year-old resident had a minor injury but didn’t require medical treatment, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com