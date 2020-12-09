Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday and is in isolation at home.

The governor released the following statement:

During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.

I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”