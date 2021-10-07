Pennsylvania governor joins others to share gun crime data

The commonwealth of Pennsylvania has joined New Jersey, New York and Connecticut in an effort to prevent gun violence and enhance public safety.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a Memorandum of Understanding to share crime gun data across state lines.

The agreement is an effort to detect, deter and investigate gun crimes, as well as identify and apprehend straw purchasers, suspect dealers, firearms traffickers and other criminals.

“If we want to reduce the scourge of gun violence, we must work with partners in our communities, as well as our neighboring states, to curb the flow of illegal guns and those used to commit criminal acts. This collaboration among our states will be an important resource to protect the public and I’m proud to work with New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut on the shared goal of making our communities safer,” said Gov. Wolf.

“Today’s announcement builds on our work to collaborate and share gun trace information across state lines. We know that sharing information works. Two years after we launched Track + Trace, police are able to identify a record number of crime guns, allowing investigators to go after the source and help prevent shootings. This memorandum will help ensure we can continue our work. Gun trafficking does not respect state lines, and we must collaborate beyond our borders to stop it,” said Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.