(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Davis have announced their Inaugural Committee.
The group will help lead the planning and execution of the Shapiro-Davis Inauguration on January 17, 2023.
The following Pennsylvanians will lead the Inaugural Committee as Co-Chairs and work closely alongside Inauguration Executive Director Amanda Warren:
- Incoming First Lady Lori Shapiro, Honorary Co-Chair
- Incoming Second Lady Blayre Holmes-Davis, Honorary Co-Chair
- Darren J. Check, Partner at Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, Co-Chair
- William Dunbar, Managing Partner at Dunbar Public Affairs & Associates Co-Chair
- Vanessa DeSalvo Getz, President at SALVO Strategies, Co-Chair
- Kenneth M. Jarin, Partner at Ballard Spahr LLP, Co-Chair
- Michele Kessler, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 1776, Co-Chair
See below for the full Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee:
- Philip Ameris, President of the Laborers’ District Council of Western Pennsylvania
- Carolina DiGiorgio, Chief Executive Officer of Congreso
- Varsovia Fernandez, CEO of PA CDFI Network
- Jeff Freedman, Co-Creator of QBurgh
- Kata Himes, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of OB/GYN, University of Pittsburgh and University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Shamsul Huda, Trustee to the Board at Bucks County Community College and Board President of the International Festival Foundation
- Betsy Bechtolt Magley, Principal of Bcauses, LLC
- Taneise Marshall, Self-Employed Small Business Owner
- Mollie McCurdy, Retired Lawyer
- Ruby Mundok, Students for Shapiro Chapter Lead and Millersville University Student
- Evan Myers, Senior VP of Accuweather
- Genesis Ortega, Communications Manager for the City of Allentown
- Dennis Pagliotti, President & Business Manager of Bricklayers Local 1
- Alison Perelman, Executive Director of Philadelphia 3.0
- Todd Reidbord, Principal at Walnut Capital
- Izzy Saler, Director of High School Students for Shapiro and Student at Lower Merion High School
- Marla Tobe Werner, Co-Founder and CEO of Givver
- Jill Zipin, Chairwoman of Democratic Jewish Outreach PA
Later this week the Shapiro-Davis Transition will also announce its Advisory Committees of policy and professional experts, community advocates, and business, industry, and labor leaders.