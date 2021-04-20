Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf orders flags to half staff, honoring former vice president

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Governor Tom Wolf ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on the capitol building and state facilities to half-staff on Tuesday.

It’s in honor of former Vice President Walter Mondale who died at the age of 93 on Monday.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the Mondale family, and to all those grieving the loss of former Vice President Mondale,” said Gov. Wolf. “He was a giant in American politics, one who transformed the nature of the vice presidency and reminded all of us that government should be a force for good in the lives of the American people.”

Mondale served as the 42nd vice president under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981.

The state flag has flown at half-staff since March 11, 2020, honoring victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. They should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice.

Wolf said all Pennsylvanians are welcomed to participate in the tribute.