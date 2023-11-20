(WHTM) — With his first year in office nearly in the books, what kind of year has it been for Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro?

One with a lot of “ups”, the Governor said Monday, but also some “downs” and a handful of “incomplete.”

Governor Shapiro spoke Monday at the Pennsylvania Press Club kicking off his “getting stuff done” successes: Property tax relief for seniors, universal breakfast for school kids, breast cancer screenings for women, and more state troopers.

“We got I-95 reopened in just 12 days when the nation’s time when the nation’s eyes were on Pennsylvania, we showed that we can do big things again,” Shapiro said.

But still not done, budget-related bills are now nearly five months past due.

“The leaders of both those chambers need to find ways to work together, and I, of course, need to collaborate with them,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro also has less than two weeks to appeal a Commonwealth Court ruling that said governors cannot unilaterally tax polluters. Will he?

“I think we’ll have more to say about that in the coming days,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro also vetoed school vouchers this year but didn’t rule them out in the future reiterating that every child deserves a quality education.

“We do that by making sure we create opportunities for parents to put their kids in the best possible position for them to succeed,” Shapiro said.

Asked when exactly he learned of sexual harassment allegations against ex-top staffer Mike Vereb, Shapiro continued to insist he couldn’t talk about specifics but expressed support for reforms.

“I’m hopeful that we’ll be able to get some bills to my desk that increase transparency in this area,” Shapiro said.

He was asked why his administration hasn’t been more transparent.

“I would just fundamentally reject the premise of the question,” Shapiro said.

“Josh Sapiro is a smooth operator,” Christopher Nicholas of the Eagle Consulting group said. “If you listen to him, all the victories were his doing and all the problems were not his fault. He, again, totally punted on the big sexual harassment case involving a top-level staffer.”

Typically Press Club guests will take follow-up questions just off the stage from the media, but Governor Shapiro did not.