Pennsylvania Gaming Commission looking for person who shot, killed bald eagle

The eagle was found in Erie County, Pennsylvania, near the Ohio line

ELK CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Commission is asking for the public’s help to find who shot and killed a bald eagle in Erie County.

The eagle was found Thursday night near the Hope Cemetery in Elk Creek Township, not far from the Ohio line. It was near the intersection of State Route 18 and Sherman Road, near Cranesville.

Those with information are asked to call the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Office at 814-432-3187 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

Bald Eagles are protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Once facing extinction, steps were made to protect the bald eagle, and the eagles are flourishing and no longer considered endangered.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act can result in a fine of up to $100,000 and imprisonment for one year.