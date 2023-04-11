HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released the number of firearm purchase denials and investigations for the first quarter of 2023.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System, also known as PICS, is used by law enforcement organizations and firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or a transfer.

If a person provides false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is started and a referral is sent to a law enforcement agency.

It is considered a third-degree in Pennsylvania, false information is made in the form of an oral or written statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully presents false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer.

Below is a table of PICS stats from the first quarter of 2023, comparing it to 2022 stats.