(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania family’s envelope of cash soon turned into a pile of scraps after their dog decided to eat the $4,000 inside.

The Law family in Pittsburgh documented their story on TikTok saying their dog Cecil “has never done anything bad in his life. Until he ate $4,000.”

The Laws told CNN they had just brought the money back from the bank for a home improvement project when Cecil decided to devour the dollars.

The TikTok recapping the incident showed the Laws sifting through Cecil’s “deposits” to find scraps. They then cleaned and pieced together the money with tape before being told by the bank “This happens all the time.”

The TikTok has been watched nearly 200,000 times.

According to The Bureau of Engraving & Printing, their Mutilated Currency Division provides free redemption services for mutilated cash.

Mutilated cash is considered currency damaged to the point where one-half or less of the note remains or its condition leads to questions of its value.

On average the Bureau of Engraving & Printing receives more than 22,000 requests for “examination of mutilated currency for possible redemption” that has an estimated value in excess of $35 million.

The most comment causes of currency mutilation are disasters such as fire, water, chemicals, or explosives; animal, insect, or rodent damage; and certification or deterioration by burying.