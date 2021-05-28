Pennsylvania ends season with record-low flu cases

(WKBN) – The flu season was one of the mildest on record in Pennsylvania’s history.

It ended with fewer than 4,000 cases. The previous season had 130,000 cases.

That was a decrease of over 95 percent.

The flu is still serious.

Forty-five influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season, as well as 21 deaths.

State health leaders say the low flu activity, in part, is a testament to effective COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

“While we are highlighting the below-average flu activity, we must remember to take similar proven public health measures like washing hands frequently, keeping physical distance and even wearing a mask to minimize the spread of infectious respiratory diseases,” said Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky. “Though the flu season is over, let’s continue to do our part to stop the spread of flu and COVID-19.”