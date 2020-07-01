Pennsylvania ends fiscal year with tax collections $3.2 billion below estimate

According to department records, Pennsylvania ended the fiscal year with $32.3 billion in General Fund collections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue released tax collection data for the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 on Wednesday.

According to department records, Pennsylvania ended the fiscal year with $32.3 billion in General Fund collections.

That’s $3.2 billion (9.1%) below estimate, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell reported.

General Fund collections for June totaled $2.7 billion, which was 17.8% less than predicted.

The department said about $133 million of the $577 million shortfall can likely be attributed to tax dates being moved, while the rest was caused by less economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As expected, June was a month where the pandemic had a significant impact on the commonwealth’s revenue collections,” Hassell said. “We are also seeing the effects of extending tax filing deadlines to provide taxpayers with relief and more time to file. That includes the deadline for filing personal income tax returns, which is now July 15.”

Here is a breakdown of June revenues by tax type:

Sales tax receipts totaled $974.2 million for June, $60.5 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date sales tax collections total $10.8 billion, which is $636.6 million, or 5.6%, less than anticipated.

Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in June was $1 billion, $241.8 million below estimate. This brings the fiscal-year total PIT collections to $12.8 billion, which is $1.7 billion, or 11.9%, below estimate.

June corporation tax revenue of $398.7 million was $208.5 million below estimate. Fiscal year-to-date corporation tax collections total $4.8 billion, which is $769.4 million, or 13.7%, below estimate.

Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $80.1 million, $21.8 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $1.1 billion, which is $18.1 million, or 1.6%, below estimate.

Realty transfer tax revenue was $33.1 million for June, $26.5 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $497.8 million, which is $58 million, or 10.4%, less than anticipated.

Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $136.8 million for the month, $41.3 million below estimate and bringing the fiscal-year total to $1.5 billion, which is $96.6 million, or 5.9%, below estimate.

Non-tax revenue totaled $35.5 million for the month, $23 million above estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $664.9 million, which is $92.7 million, or 16.2%, above estimate.