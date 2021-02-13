Pennsylvania educators seeking COVID-19 vaccination plan

The Pennsylvania State Education Association wants Gov. Tom Wolf to push school employees to the front of the line

HARRISBURG, Pa., (WKBN) – Many school districts in Pennsylvania are doing both in-person and online learning. Just like in Ohio, the goal is to get students back in the classroom full time.

The problem in Pennsylvania is that teachers have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the statewide teachers union, want Gov. Tom Wolf to push school employees to the front of the line.

“We believe prioritizing school staff for the vaccine is really the best and most efficient way to ensure everyone can return safely to school and be back in person now and be back for the new school year,” said Chris Lilienthal, PSEA Spokesman.

Teachers, state police and correctional officers are classified as 1B. The state right now is still in the 1A phase.