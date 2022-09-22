PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.

A REAL ID license is optional in Pennsylvania, but without it, travelers will need another approved document like a passport to fly domestically after the May deadline.

The deadline has been pushed back twice because of the pandemic. The federal government announced the new 2023 deadline in the spring of last year.

Getting a REAL ID requires more proof of identity, including a social security card. Individuals also need one additional proof of identity document, as well as two that prove that they live at their current address. Anyone who has changed their name also needs to provide proof of those changes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PennDOT says it has issued 1.8 million REAL IDs since 2019. The department is anticipating a surge in people wanting REAL IDs approaching the deadline, but it says it is prepared.

“Over the years, we’ve positioned ourselves, we’ve built out our organization from the standpoint…to allow for the influx of customers who might want a REAL ID,” said PennDOT Deputy Secretary Kurt Myers.

PennDOT has 13 locations across the state where people can get their REAL ID driver’s license handed to them over the counter, but drivers can apply for them at any PennDOT driver’s license location to have it delivered in the mail. PennDOT also has a pre-verification option on its website, where individuals can apply for a REAL ID online.