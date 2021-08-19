Pennsylvania driver hit by oncoming train

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A 79-year-old Pennsylvania man failed to yield to an oncoming train as he drove north on Folk Road in Delaware Township.

According to Pennsylvania state police reports, it happened near Freedonia shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Reports say he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee and attempted to beat an oncoming train over the tracks.

The driver was struck on the rear right side, sending him to Grove City Medical Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Upon impact, police say the vehicle spun then landed in a ditch north of the Folk Road tracks.

It is unclear what his current condition is, but police reports say his actions are in violation of adhering to a signal indicating a train is coming.