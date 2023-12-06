MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania doctor was arrested on attempted murder charges and is accused of trying to set fire to a 99-year-old woman’s home — over an ex.

Amy L. Cohen, 35 (Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office)

Dr. Amy L. Cohen, 35, of Narbeth, was taken into custody after an investigation was triggered by harassing and antisemitic threats being sent to the family of a woman who was dating Cohen’s ex.

According to investigators, Cohen allegedly left typed-out threatening notes to the woman’s family, claiming the woman promoted Islamophobia and that they needed to move out of Pennsylvania or they would be hurt.

The threats culminated on Nov. 30 when a person believed to be Cohen set fire to the 99-year-old family member’s front porch. According to the complaint, Ring cameras caught a person using lighter fluid to try to set the porch on fire at around 1:30 a.m. Police believe the person knew the elderly woman was home alone and sleeping.

Through the investigation, officers, troopers and FBI agents were all led to Cohen as a prime suspect after someone familiar with her said there was no reason to believe the person on camera was anyone but her, the complaint reads.

Cohen’s residence was staked out and investigators said she drove the same car seen in the video leading up to the fire being set.

The complaint shows that a search of her vehicle and residence turned up numerous bottles of lighter fluid, gloves, and clothing that appeared to be the same clothing seen in the Ring video. It was noted that they found various notes and threatening letters along with names of the family members and addresses, including that of the 99-year-old woman.

According to the complaint, interviews revealed that Cohen was distraught about the man ending their relationship in September.

It should be noted that while Cohen was working at Bryn Mawr Hospital when agents went to collect evidence, Main Line Health told WTAJ that she is an affiliate physician and is not employed by them or Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Cohen was taken into custody by Lower Merion police and charged with attempted murder in the first degree as well as arson, stalking, ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats and more.

Bail for Cohen was set at $5,000,000. She was placed in Montgomery County Prison.