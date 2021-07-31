Pennsylvania court vacancies allow voters to shape judiciary

Pennsylvania

by: Mark Scolforo, Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Six sitting judges and two lawyers are hoping Pennsylvania voters this fall will issue a favorable verdict of their own and elevate them to one of the four state appeals court seats.

The vacancies that are up for grabs in the November election include a seat on the state Supreme Court, where Justice Thomas Saylor is retiring.

There is also an opening on Superior Court and two on Commonwealth Court.

A publicly streamed virtual forum for the judicial races is planned for late September. It’s being sponsored by Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts and the Free Library of Philadelphia.

