ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) – Candidates in Pennsylvania’s race for Governor and U.S. Senate are among the list of speakers at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.

Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will be speaking on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. as part of a panel called “The Government is Dangerous to Your Health.”

The longtime television host joined the Senate race despite questions of whether he’s lived in Pennsylvania for an extended period of time.

Former Ambassador to Denmark under President Donald Trump, Carla Sands, will be joined by Amb. Lynda Blanchard and Amb. Lana Marks on Feb. 27 at 12:15 p.m. on a panel called “Trump’s Ambassadors.”

Sands, the chair and CEO of Vintage Capital Group, entered the Senate race in July 2021 at a Cumberland County rally.

Conservative activist and candidate for Governor Charlie Gerow will be speaking with Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi on the “Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor” panel on Feb. 27.

While not confirmed, the panel’s name is likely based on former Georgia House Minority leader Stacey Abrams, who narrowly lost the 2018 Georgia Gubernatorial race to Governor Brian Kemp. Abrams has since declared her candidacy for the 2022 Governor race.

Former President Donald Trump will speak at CPAC on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. Other speakers scheduled during the event include Glenn Beck, Mark Levin, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter.

The four day event kicks off on Thursday at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando.