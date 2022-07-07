HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania House has passed its $45 billion budget proposal by a vote of 180-20. The deal will now go to the State Senate where its future is unclear.

The deal would spend just under $43 billion in state dollars and just under $2.5 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds, setting the budget just north of $45 billion.

On Thursday afternoon House Republican leadership outlined key points in their proposed budget plan Thursday afternoon.

Speaker of the PA House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) on Thursday says the proposed budget deal both responsibly saves and invests money, as well as plans for the future.

“I think that’s a huge benefit that we have thanks to the financial position that the state is currently in,” said Cutler.

Pennsylvania’s rainy-day fund will have $5 billion at the conclusion of the budget process, according to Cutler.

Republican House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) and Appropriations Chair Stan Saylor (R-York) highlighted environmental, education, and mental health funding in the proposed deal. Rep. Saylor said the budget puts $100 million into mental health to avoid tragedies that have occurred across the country.

An additional $100 million would go towards school security following a deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

House members who voted against the bill were Reps. Bernstine, Borowicz, Diamond, Gleim, Hamm, Jones, Kauffman, Keefer, Lewis, Maloney, Metcalfe, Metzgar, Pennycuick, Puskaric, Rossi, Rowe, Ryan, Schemel, Stambaugh, and Zimmerman.

Senate staffers are preparing for a long night on Thursday as it’s unclear when the Senate will take up the House’s budget proposal or if there’s a deal everyone can agree to.

An announcement on the budget was expected to come Thursday or Friday on Pennsylvania’s state budget, which was due June 30. Bradford said issues such as the University of Pittsburgh’s fetal tissue research were holding up the deal.

Earlier in the week, it appeared that Republicans and Democrats were nearing a deal, ironing out some sticking points like education spending. On Thursday, though, Senate Republicans issued a statement indicating a potential deadlock.

The budget was due one week ago on June 30.