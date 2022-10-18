HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill introduced in the Pennsylvania State House would require a filter on children’s mobile devices to prevent access to pornography.

The bill introduced by Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair) would require cellular carriers to switch on filters for new smartphones and tablets activated in Pennsylvania.

Gregory says the bill “mirrors” legislation signed in Utah, which doesn’t go into effect until multiple states enact similar legislation. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah argued the constitutionality of the Utah bill was not adequately considered and that it will likely be argued in court.

Gregory argues that Pennsylvania should follow several other states that have proposed similar legislation.

“These protections would shield children from the harmful effects pornographic material can have on developing brains by protecting them from inadvertent exposure to pornography or access they attempted themselves,” Gregory said.

House Bill 2865 was referred to the House Consumer Affairs Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.