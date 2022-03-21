HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania regulatory board is supporting Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal to subject charter schools to stronger ethics and accounting measures and to try to root out discriminatory admissions decisions.

The 3-2 party-line vote Monday by the Independent Regulatory Review Commission was on a proposed regulation backed by Democratic lawmakers and public school boards, but opposed by Republican lawmakers and charter schools.

The regulation also requires more detailed information from charter school applicants and aims to avoid payment disputes between charter schools and public school boards.

Wolf, a Democrat, commissioned the regulation after more than a decade of deadlock in the state Legislature over updating Pennsylvania’s 25-year-old charter school law.