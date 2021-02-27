Pennsylvania allows schools to delay standardized tests until fall

As education recovery continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Health decided it'd be up to the schools to delay standardized testing or proctor as planned

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania will allow public schools the option to postpone federally-required academic achievement and English learner proficiency tests until the fall.

As education recovery continues, the Pennsylvania Department of Health decided it would be up to the schools to decide whether to delay standardized testing or proctor as planned.

Local education agencies (LEAs) can administer exams, like the English learner proficiency tests and other federal standardized tests, either this spring or in the fall of 2021.

“Since the start of this pandemic, our work has been centered on protecting the health and safety of students, educators, and school staff across the state,” said Acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega. “Our decision to extend the testing window continues to prioritize their health and safety and creates needed flexibilities for our unique school communities.”

Ortega said this decision allows schools more flexibility and opportunity to study the impacts of a pandemic on learning.

Their decision to let the schools make the standardized testing calendar coincides with the United States Department of Education’s suggestion.

Guidelines included expanding state exam schedules past spring, being open to remote testing and cutting the number of yearly tests. This is to put less stress on already strained instructors.