Pennsylvania agencies encourage getting help for ‘problem gambling’

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Organizations in Pennsylvania are seeking to raise awareness of gambling issues this month.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Pennsylvania Lottery, legislative members, providers and community members kicked off March as National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

This year marks the 16th anniversary of National Problem Gambling Awareness Month as recognized by the National Council on Problem Gambling. To commemorate, this year’s theme is awareness and action.

The goals of the national campaign are to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of treatment and recovery services, and to encourage health care providers to screen clients for problem gambling.

Pennsylvania operates numerous resources to support individuals suffering from problem gambling including a Problem Gambling Hotline available 24 hour a day, 365 days a year at 1- 800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), and a 24-hour chat services available at www.pacouncil.com.

For more information on how to recognize the warning signs of a gambling problem and to find treatment options around Pennsylvania, visit www.ddap.pa.gov or 1-800-GAMBLER.