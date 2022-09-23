EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be conducting a survey to receive constructive criticism and feedback from the public.

The survey asks about how users receive PennDOT related news, how they use the 511PA information services, and whether PennDOT meets their expectations in regards to construction and maintenance.

511PA allows motorists to check road conditions including traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic speed information. It also provides access to traffic cameras. 511PA is available through its website, its smartphone application, calling 5-1-1, or following regional Twitter alerts.

“PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel. Our annual surveys help us look for educational opportunities and gauge perception and performance across the state,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.

The survey asks 24 questions and is available to the public until October 14. It can be accessed through this link.