PennDOT to start line painting projects on Pa. roadways

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT District 11 will start line painting operations on various roadways in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties this week.

Starting Monday, crews will be repainting lines from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day through Friday, with weather permitting.

Work will be done on the following roadways:

Lawrence County

Various I-376 ramps between the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit (Exit 26) and the Route 208/New Wilmington exit (Exit 5)

Beaver County

Route 65 in various municipalities

I-376 in both directions between the Hopewell (Exit 48) and Center (Exit 42) interchanges

Route 989 in various municipalities

Allegheny County

I-279 Parkway North between the I-79 split in Franklin Park Borough to Camp Horne Road exit (Exit 8) in Ohio Township

Various I-376 Parkway West ramps between the I-79 (Exit 59) interchange in Collier Township to the Campbells Run Road (Exit 62) in Robinson Township

I-579 Veterans Bridge to I-579 Cap project in the City of Pittsburgh

Route 837 in various municipalities

Route 910 in various municipalities

Drivers are asked to take caution and should avoid passing the paint vehicles unless directed by a paint crew member or flag person to do so.

Passing too quickly can cause damage to fresh paint lines and may result in paint on the motorist’s vehicle.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.