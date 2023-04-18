SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation is kicking off its 2023 construction season and taking the opportunity to remind drivers to be careful in and around work zones.

A project in Sharon where the Shenango Valley Freeway and South Irvine Avenue meet at the state line with Ohio is one of a number either in the works are already in progress in PennDOT’s “District 1,” which includes Mercer County.

“We expect to pave about 110 miles of roadway in District 1 this year and address 24 bridge projects, so that’s either replacements or restoration of 24 bridges,” said PennDOT District Representative Brian McNulty.

This $900,000 project actually got underway several months ago but will be completed this year.

PennDOT officials are reminding drivers to exercise caution and reduce their speed as they travel through construction zones like this.