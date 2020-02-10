PennDOT Reduces Speed Limit on Interstates in Northwest Region

Speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on five different interstates, including I-80

OIL CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Due to winter weather conditions, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the speed limit on Interstates 79, 80, 86, 90 and 376 in Erie, Crawford, Venango and Mercer counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph. Commercial vehicle traffic is restricted to use the right lane only during the speed reduction.

The speed reduction is in place for all lanes in the following roadways:

Interstate 79 – Starting point in Erie County to Exit 113 (Route 208/Route 258, Grove City) in Mercer County.

Interstate 86 – New York state line to Interstate 90 interchange in Erie County.

Interstate 80 – Ohio state line to Exit 90 (Route 830, DuBois Regional Airport) in Jefferson County.

Interstate 90 – Ohio state line to New York state line.

Interstate 376 – Starting point in Mercer County to Exit 5 (Route 208, New Wilmington/Pulaski).

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable. Roadways will not be completely free of ice and snow while a winter storm event is happening. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting the 511 Pa. website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.