PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Commission implement more roadway restrictions for Monday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission are implementing more restrictions on some roadways for Monday due to winter weather.

The restrictions began at noon Saturday and remain in place until road conditions improve.

Drivers are urged to avoid travel, if possible.

Effective at 6 p.m. on Monday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan :

Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 79;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 86;

The entire length of Interstate 90;

The entire length of Interstate 279;

The entire length of Interstate 376; and

The entire length of Interstate 579.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s); and

Motorcycles.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions on these and other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.