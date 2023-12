(WKBN)- Due to continued periods of heavy snowfall, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some interstates.

According to a press release, PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

I-79 from Exit 166 (Edinboro/Albion/Route 6N) to the end of I-79 in Erie County; and

I-90 from I-79 to Exit 35 (Route 531/Haborcreek)

Previous vehicle restrictions in Mercer County have been lifted.