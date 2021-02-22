PennDOT extends expiration dates on commercial driver license and commercial learner’s permits

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET) – PennDOT announced on Monday that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts statewide.

The expiration date for a commercial learner’s permit scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021 has been extended through March 31, 2021.

The expiration date for commercial driver licenses scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through March 31, 2021 has been extended through March 31, 2021.

According to PennDOT, customers with commercial products that are covered by the extension but have not yet been renewed are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible by March 31, 2021. There will be no further extensions given on these products.

For a list of open driver license and photo license centers and the services provided, as well as their hours of operation, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov.

Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a driver’s exam. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any changes with the public.