SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A hit and run closed a road in Cumberland County Wednesday morning after a driver intentionally struck a PennDOT work zone employee.

The PennDOT employee, a flagger on a county maintenance job, suffered four broken ribs and two broke vertebrae, and is still undergoing tests, according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

“I have always said that the most dangerous job county maintenance employees can do is to be a flagger because you are the first line of defense and often the target of angry or impatient motorists,” Schreffler said.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Rich Valley Road, south of Wertzille road in Silver Spring Township. The person who struck the victim was driving a pickup truck during the incident before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on the operator of the vehicle pictured below is asked to contact Sgt. Andrew Bassler at 717-591-8240 or by email at abassler@sstwp.org. Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area of the incident are also asked to contact the police department.

Courtesy of Silver Spring Township Police Department

The identity of the PennDOT employee has not yet been released but has worked with the company since 2018.

