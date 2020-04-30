PennDOT construction projects to resume May 1

A lot of road and bridge work was put on hold March 17

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Most PennDOT construction projects that were halted because of the coronavirus pandemic will resume May 1.

A lot of road and bridge work was put on hold March 17, except for those that were deemed an emergency.

Projects will resume with limited exceptions based several factors including the ability for social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols at the job site.

“While we are all eager to return to work, it was critical to establish safety protocols to minimize COVID-19 exposure for PennDOT and private-sector employees, as well as the communities where they live and work,” said Yassmin, acting PennDot secretary.

Information on PennDOT construction projects can be found at projects.PennDOT.gov.