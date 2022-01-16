(WKBN) — On Sunday, PennDOT issued changes from their Jan. 14 announcement on vehicle restrictions. Changes are listed in bold.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates south of Interstate 80, not including Interstate 80;

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from the Ohio border to Cranberry (Exit 28), and then from the Breezewood (Exit 161) to the New Jersey border, including all western extensions;

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-276 to I-80;

U.S. 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey border;

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 3:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 from Cranberry (Exit 28) to Breezewood (Exit 161)

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

All interstates north of I-80; and

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border.

Effective at 5:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-70 east of I-79; and

I-79 north of I-80;

I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99;

The entire length of I-86;

The entire length of I-90; and

I-99.

Effective at 7:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike Northeast Extension (I-476) from I-80 to Clarks Summit.

Effective at 11:00 PM Sunday, January 16, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 north of I-84;

I-84; and

I-380.

Under Tier 2 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers;

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers;

Tractors towing loaded tandem trailers unless there are chains or another approved Alternate Traction Device on board;

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV;

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers;

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;

School buses, commercial buses, and motor coaches; and

motorcycles.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.