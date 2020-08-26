PennDOT asking high schoolers to help figure out how to raise revenue

With vehicles becoming more fuel efficient and electric vehicles becoming more affordable, gasoline-based revenues can no longer generate the funds needed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is turning to the youth in the state to help come with ideas to raise revenue.

Other options, including tolling and mileage-based user fees, are being explored, but state officials want to hear ideas from students in grades 9 through 12.

A contest called Innovations Challenge has been set up for students to submit their proposals. It asks for students to develop an innovative and implementable solution that helps address Pennsylvania’s transportation revenue shortfall by identifying potential new funding streams, aside from additional gas taxes, tolls or mileage-based user fees, to help ensure adequate transportation funding for the future.

“One of the goals of the Innovations Challenge is to open students’ minds to the possibility of a career in transportation, maybe even with PennDOT,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Students working on this project will engage in the very real challenge facing the industry – finding a sustainable solution to transportation funding challenges.”

The Innovations Challenge is open to all students in grades 9-12, regardless of their school’s learning model.

For complete Innovations Challenge details, visit www.penndot.gov/innovation. The submission deadline is December 18, 2020.

