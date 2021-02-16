Penn State offering one of country’s first COVID-19 college courses

Penn State professor Frank Ritter was a co-author of the book. He'll now be the instructor for the COVID-19 course.

(WTAJ) – Penn State is offering what’s thought to be the first COVID-19 college course in the country.

It’s based on the first hard-copy book analyzing the pandemic. The book was written by a team of doctors, a psychologist and a nutritionist.

Penn State professor Frank Ritter was a co-author of the book. He’ll now be the instructor for the COVID-19 course.

“We want to have the impact of helping people. Pandemics among humans are far less inevitable because the humans can think and change their behavior,” said Ritter.

The course will cover topics like herd immunity and the theory behind proper hand washing.